Baby critically injured after left unattended in tub in the Bronx, police say

CROTONA PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- An eight-month-old girl is in critical condition after her mother left her unattended in a bathtub in the Bronx, police said.

The 23-year-old mother is being questioned after leaving her child in the bathtub, with the water running, in her third-floor apartment on Vyse Avenue in Crotona Park, the Bronx around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The mother then left the bathroom to clean the apartment. When she returned, the infant was face down and floating in the bathtub, officials said.

The child was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, and later transferred to Montefiore Medical Center, in critical condition.

The mother has been questioned by detectives but no charges have been filed.

