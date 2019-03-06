Police: Baby left alone on busy subway during rush hour

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A baby was left alone on a busy 1 train during rush hour in Manhattan, police say.The 1-year-old boy was left in a stroller Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. on a southbound 1 train at 96th Street after his guardian suffered a medical episode.The guardian was taken off the train, but the 1-year-old remained on the train until police found him at Penn StationThe boy was taken to NYU Medical Center for observation, but was not injured.The 1-year-old is currently with his mother. She is not pressing charges.----------