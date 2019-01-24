Police chase ends in crash, intense manhunt in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the intense manhunt in the Bronx.

EDENWALD, The Bronx (WABC) --
A police chase crossed from Westchester County into the Bronx Thursday, prompting a precautionary school lockdown.

The suspect remains on the loose, and at least one gunshot may have been fired.

The incident started in Mount Vernon, with police confirming that they were pursuing a vehicle that crossed over into the Edenwald section.

At some point, it appears the suspect crashed and fled on foot. It appears at least one officer may have opened fire, but it was unclear if the suspect was struck.

An intense manhunt was underway, with heavily armed officers and K-9 units at the scene.

Mount St. Michael High School was put on lockdown as a result.

It is unclear why the suspect was being sought.

There is a large police presence from both the NYPD and Mount Vernon police at the scene.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasemanhuntcrashschool lockdownNew York CityBronxEdenwaldMount VernonWestchester County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FIDELIS CARE WEB CHAT: Countdown to Coverage - Your questions answered about health plan open enrollment
Pedestrian killed, state trooper hurt in LI highway crash
$238M NYC penthouse becomes most expensive home in US
Mom in hospital not aware her kids are dead, father says
Child accidentally shoots mom with shotgun outside preschool
Hawk lands in middle of Brooklyn intersection, snarls traffic
Shutdown Day 34: Dueling bills to reopen the government fail
Family kicked off flight after complaints about body odor
Show More
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
3rd person dies after hammer attack at Brooklyn restaurant
Formerly conjoined twins learning to grow independently
Bronx man's name cleared decades after wrongful conviction
Man who recently renewed vows with wife dies from cancer
More News