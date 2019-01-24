Police chase ends in crash, intense manhunt in the Bronx

A police chase crossed from Westchester County into the Bronx Thursday, prompting a precautionary school lockdown.The suspect remains on the loose, and at least one gunshot may have been fired.The incident started in Mount Vernon, with police confirming that they were pursuing a vehicle that crossed over into the Edenwald section.At some point, it appears the suspect crashed and fled on foot. It appears at least one officer may have opened fire, but it was unclear if the suspect was struck.An intense manhunt was underway, with heavily armed officers and K-9 units at the scene.Mount St. Michael High School was put on lockdown as a result.It is unclear why the suspect was being sought.There is a large police presence from both the NYPD and Mount Vernon police at the scene.----------