13-year-old behind wheel of stolen car during high-speed police chase

Wisconsin police say the car was stolen in Milwaukee.
It eventually came to a stop after the vehicle crashed onto the lawn of a suburban middle school just as students were dismissed.
DRAMATIC VIDEO | Bystanders carry 97-year-old woman out of burning home on chair
When police approached the stolen car, they discovered that all the passengers were teenagers. The driver was only 13.
"Wow! When he just comes across the lawn, that was the scariest part of it," one witness said. "So I think we were just thanking God that none of the other kids got hurt."
All of teenagers in the stolen car were younger than 17.
ALSO READ | Spirit plane catches fire after hitting bird at New Jersey airport
"Shocking -- it seems to be the trend now where kids seem to be doing this sort of thing and putting everybody's lives at risk, putting their lives at risk," one man said.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip