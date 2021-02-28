Police discover murder victim while patrolling East Harlem high rise

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police on a routine patrol discovered a murder victim in an East Harlem high rise.

Officers came upon the victim on a 13th-floor landing in the building on Madison Ave. near East 132nd St.

The victim is described as a man in his twenties. It is unclear how long his body was there.

Detectives say he had been stabbed several times.

Officials are trying to figure out where the man lived in the building.

The 46-year-old man was apparently a part of a group of innocent bystanders who decided to intervene because of the recent rash of attacks on Asian Americans.



