Driver high on drugs fatally hits 4-year-old girl in Brentwood, police say

By Eyewitness News
BRENTWOOD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A 4-year-old girl was hit by a car and killed by a driver Suffolk County police say was on drugs.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on Fulton Street in Brentwood.

Police say 19-year-old Christian Yanes was driving while impaired by drugs when he hit and killed Roussy Cabrera Fuentes.

The little girl was taken to the hospital where she died.

Yanes was taken into custody.

