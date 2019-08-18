Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives on Long Island

(Shutterstock)

HICKSVILLE, Long Island -- Police in the New York City suburbs say they've arrested a fake cop who tried to pull over real detectives.

Nassau County police say Valiery Portlock sounded a horn and flashed emergency lights Friday morning as he an attempt to pull over a van in Hicksville, Long Island.

The unmarked van turned out to be occupied by detectives from the department's electronics squad.

Police say that once the detectives identified themselves and approached his vehicle, the 25-year-old Portlock swerved his Nissan Sentra into oncoming traffic and sped to the Long Island Expressway.

Police say highway patrol officers eventually pulled Portlock over and arrested him without incident.

He was in custody pending arraignment Saturday on charges including criminal impersonation and reckless endangerment. Court records do not list a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hicksvillenassau countypolice impersonatorpolice
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: 5 arrested after shots fired at officers in Brooklyn
2 killed when plane crashes into home in Dutchess County
Carbon dioxide tank explodes at NJ wedding reception, injuring 3
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm and humid with possible thunderstorms
Funeral held for beloved NYC coach who died in motorcycle crash
Man charged in connection with Manhattan rice cooker scare
Marine patrol officers rescue sailboat in distress in East River
Show More
Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets
Sheriff: Florida man dumps dirt on girlfriend with tractor
Man killed on LI Indian reservation; Person wanted for questioning
MTA says may cut subway, bus service
Man attacked during attempted robbery in Central Park
More TOP STORIES News