HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION

Long Island woman charged for fabricating story about Trump-related hate crime

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials said 19-year-old Adwoa Lewis, of Baldwin, told police Friday that she was driving home when a group of four teenagers approached her, yelled "Trump 2016!"and stated that

By Eyewitness News
BALDWIN, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island woman was charged with fabricating a story about a Trump-related hate crime.

Officials said 19-year-old Adwoa Lewis, of Baldwin, told police Friday that she was driving home when a group of four teenagers approached her, yelled "Trump 2016!" and stated that she didn't belong here.

Lewis also claimed that after she parked her car in front of her house, she woke up the next day to find slashed tires and a note that read, "Go Home."

After an investigation, police learned that this altercation did not take place, and police said Lewis admitted to writing the hateful note and placing it on her own car.

Lewis is charged with making a false punishable written statement and was released on an appearance ticket.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
donald trumphate crimehate crime investigationBaldwinNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION
Investigation underway after KKK shirt found at LI police station
Video shows anti-Chinese graffiti suspect in Brooklyn
Brooklyn leaders demand action over anti-Chinese graffiti
NYPD investigating Muslim food vendor attack as hate crime
More hate crime investigation
Top Stories
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
Florence Update: Storm produces 'catastrophic flooding'
Death toll climbs to at least 6 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Florence Live: Continuous coverage from ABC 11 in NC
Pedestrian struck, killed on FDR drive in Manhattan
Arrest made after bicyclist fatally struck on way home from work
NYC teacher accused of fatally striking pedestrian while drunk
Manafort plea deal begs key question: What does he know?
Show More
Man stabbed on Lower Manhattan subway platform
NYPD rescue crews in North Carolina to help Florence victims
Off-duty correction officer fatally shot at Queens intersection
Woman punched in the face, sexually assaulted in Chelsea
Headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in New Jersey
More News