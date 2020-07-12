BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while taking groceries out of the car in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Fort Hamilton Parkway & 39th St in Borough Park. The man's wife and 6-year-old daughter had exited the car just before he got hit, police say.
Police say the 50-year-old father parked his car and was pinned by a 21-year-old male driver.
The 21-year-old was taken into custody for suspicion of DWI.
The 50-year-old was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The man's wife and child were unharmed.
Father fatally struck by vehicle while taking groceries out of car, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News