Father fatally struck by vehicle while taking groceries out of car, police say

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while taking groceries out of the car in Brooklyn.It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Fort Hamilton Parkway & 39th St in Borough Park. The man's wife and 6-year-old daughter had exited the car just before he got hit, police say.Police say the 50-year-old father parked his car and was pinned by a 21-year-old male driver.The 21-year-old was taken into custody for suspicion of DWI.The 50-year-old was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.The man's wife and child were unharmed.