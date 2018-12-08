An FBI agent was hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder in Brooklyn, police say.The agent was shot between East 93rd and 94th Street and Avenue N in Canarsie just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say he is expected to survive.Officials say the shooting involved two FBI agents who were undercover. The agents were sitting in a car, when people in another car shot at their vehicle while driving by. The agents returned fire.Sources say there are two suspects in custody, and there may be a third suspect on the loose.The suspect fled in two cars, officials say. One car was at a body shop on 812 Remsen Ave, and another car was near the scene. The suspect reportedly dumped his car and got a new car and drove it to the hospital. The car at the body shop has bullet holes.----------