Man tosses brick through Harlem restaurant window, shatters Black History Month mural: police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who tossed a brick through the glass window of an East Harlem restaurant, which shattered a mural painted for Black History Month.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident which happened just after midnight on Monday, at Sapoara Wood Roasting Grill and Bar near 1st Avenue and East 116th Street.

According to authorities, the unidentified man tossed a brick through the glass window of the restaurant, causing the window to shatter and break.



The glass window depicted a mural, painted by Danny Peguero, of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X for Black History Month.

"I was upset with the time I spent on it, and for someone to do that," Peguero said.

Police say the the restaurant may have been targeted because of the painting and the crime is being investigated as a hate crime.

Despite the incident, the owner of the restaurant, Gisele Malave, says she has no plans to allow the hate to take over the good.

"We are an establishment where we invite everyone of all races and genders," Malave said.
The vandalized eatery posted a photo of the damage to their Instagram page.


"It's saddening, it was such a pretty picture, and it will go back up, I'm confident in that," Malave said.

Fortunately, no injuries resulted from the incident.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

