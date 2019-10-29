Police ID body of woman found in Staten Island woods

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The NYPD has identified a young woman whose body was found last week in the woods of Staten Island.Ola Salem, 25, worked at a center for abused women after she started there as a victim.Salem's body was found in Bloomingdale Park last Thursday.She first came to the Asiyah Women's Center for Domestic Violence in Brooklyn when she desperately needed help. Those close to her say she was divorced and had an order of protection against her ex-husband.Despite an abusive marriage, Salem did not walk in fear - those close to her said she was courageous and never imagined anything worse could happen to her.So far, no arrests have been made in the case.----------