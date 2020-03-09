Police ID man wanted in Chelsea deli stabbing

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man they say stabbed a man inside a deli in Manhattan.

They identify the attacker as 30-year-old Goni Guzman.

The attack happened on West 14th Street and 7th Avenue in Chelsea just after midnight on Sunday morning.

The 35-year-old victim was stabbed several times in the stomach and arms after an argument.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in critical but stable condition.

Guzman is described as having black hair and a tattoo on the inner part of his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, a white shirt, gray pants and dark colored sneakers.

