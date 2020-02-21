Man impersonating police detective scams woman in Brooklyn out of more than $3,000: police

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A search is underway for a man accused of scamming thousands of dollars from a woman in Brooklyn by impersonating a police officer.
Police say the suspect scammed a 78-year-old woman out of thousands of dollars on two separate occasions last month.
According to officials, the man first approached the woman at a bus stop on the corner of Lenox Road and Bedford Avenue on Jan. 22, and talked her into giving him $3,300 as part of a donation to a church or charity.
The suspect then drove the woman to her home where she turned over the money.
A few days later on Jan. 27, the man called the same woman and claimed he was a detective conducting an investigation and needed to recover money from her apartment as evidence.
Police say the victim agreed and handed over another $1,200 to the suspect.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
