Man impersonating police detective scams woman in Brooklyn out of more than $3,000: police

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A search is underway for a man accused of scamming thousands of dollars from a woman in Brooklyn by impersonating a police officer.Police say the suspect scammed a 78-year-old woman out of thousands of dollars on two separate occasions last month.According to officials, the man first approached the woman at a bus stop on the corner of Lenox Road and Bedford Avenue on Jan. 22, and talked her into giving him $3,300 as part of a donation to a church or charity.The suspect then drove the woman to her home where she turned over the money.A few days later on Jan. 27, the man called the same woman and claimed he was a detective conducting an investigation and needed to recover money from her apartment as evidence.Police say the victim agreed and handed over another $1,200 to the suspect.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).