Police investigate after Jewish man hit with huge rock in Crown Heights

(@chaimdeutsch)

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating after a Jewish man was struck with a rock.

It happened in Crown Heights around 8 a.m. Tuesday in Lincoln Terrace Park, also known as Rochester Park.

The 64-year-old victim and other passersby chased after the man who fled the park.

The victim was taken to the hospital for facial injuries.

Councilman Chaim Deutsch tweeted out picture of the alleged rock.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york cityattackhate crimehate crime investigationjewish
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 worker trapped in NYC construction collapse
Police: Man fires shots on LI school grounds in dispute over trees
Dad in court in twins' hot car deaths, DA asks for adjournment
46 charged in massive NJ drug bust centered around social club
Man accused of asking NYC Imam to help execute terror attack
Man allegedly sneaks gun, clown mask into NYC job center
Tropical Storm Dorian approaches hurricane strength
Show More
Panel recommends eliminating gifted programs at NYC schools
Frontier to begin service at Newark Airport with $15 flights
13-year-old girl accidentally shot by brother in Queens park
2 men fatally shot in Queens, witnesses say gunman returned
Woman allegedly stabs man near Union Square subway station
More TOP STORIES News