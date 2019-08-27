Police investigate after Jewish man hit with huge rock in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating after a Jewish man was struck with a rock.It happened in Crown Heights around 8 a.m. Tuesday in Lincoln Terrace Park, also known as Rochester Park.The 64-year-old victim and other passersby chased after the man who fled the park.The victim was taken to the hospital for facial injuries.Councilman Chaim Deutsch tweeted out picture of the alleged rock.The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.----------