A cut above the rest, that’s how one man described Haley Anderson. The Binghamton University nursing student was found dead in her off campus home Friday. She was just 22 and well liked in her home town of Westbury, Long Island, where her family is in morning . More at 6 @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/1ecckbM87m — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) March 11, 2018

Police are investigating the killing of a 22-year-old college student from Long Island.Police said 22-year-old Haley Anderson from Westbury was found dead Friday afternoon at a home near Binghamton University, where she was a nursing student.Following an autopsy on Saturday, Anderson's death was ruled a homicide, police said. Further details about her death have not yet been released.The university released a statement on Facebook:Authorities said they found her body during a welfare check.Investigators now want to find the male student with whom she had a relationship. They believe he left the country before authorities found Anderson's body.So far, no arrests have been made.----------