SUSPICIOUS DEATH

Killing of SUNY student from Long Island under investigation

Kemberly Richardson has more on the investigation into the death of a SUNY student from Long Island.

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating the killing of a 22-year-old college student from Long Island.

Police said 22-year-old Haley Anderson from Westbury was found dead Friday afternoon at a home near Binghamton University, where she was a nursing student.



Following an autopsy on Saturday, Anderson's death was ruled a homicide, police said. Further details about her death have not yet been released.

The university released a statement on Facebook:


Authorities said they found her body during a welfare check.

Investigators now want to find the male student with whom she had a relationship. They believe he left the country before authorities found Anderson's body.

So far, no arrests have been made.

