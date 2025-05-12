Deadly house fire in New Jersey likely not caused by explosion; now a criminal case

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. -- A house fire in Washington Township, New Jersey, that killed two people on Sunday is now being looked at as a criminal investigation, according to officials.

In an update on Monday morning, investigators also said the blaze was likely not caused by an explosion, and the blasts that neighbors heard may have happened after the fire had already begun.

Officials said the intense fire burned the house quickly and that they believe there were contributing factors as to why that happened, but are not yet ready to elaborate.

This, as neighbors are still shaken and are anxiously waiting to learn the cause of the blaze, as well as the names of the two victims.

Multiple agencies within the county are now investigating what they're calling two suspicious deaths, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office told Action News on Monday.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at a home on Tranquility Court.

The blaze, caught on surveillance video, showed the powerful flames.

The loud sounds that woke up the neighborhood likely started after the fire had already begun, the prosecutor's office said.

"It was a real loud boom. It was loud. I said, 'Something's wrong,'" said neighbor, Jimmy Gibson. "The whole house was in flames already, that fast, as soon as the explosion happened. I called 911 as I was walking out the house."

"It was huge, huge, sounded like a bomb went off," said Suzanne Pinto.

The intense blaze also damaged a neighbor's home.

"The flames were -- I've never seen anything like that before. Engulfed. The house was engulfed," said neighbor Jill Rauf.

Drone 6 was above the aftermath, with the entire house burned to the ground. It burned long enough to melt a car in the driveway.

Neighbors said they are worried about the man and his dog, who they say lives in the home.

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to be conducted on the man and woman who were found dead inside the home.

As of now, they don't expect to release additional details.

