Police investigating after 5 people shot in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after five people were shot in the Bronx.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. on 1625 Webster Ave in the Claremont section.

One person was found shot at the location. Their condition is unknown.

Four other people who were shot walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital They are in stable condition.



The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

ALSO READ: 3 charged in subway slashing spree; NYPD search for additional suspect

EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the suspects charged in the subway slashing spree in New York City.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
claremontnew york citybronxcrimeshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man punches woman in wheelchair in the face on MTA bus
7-year-old dead from apparent stab wounds in NJ: Police
Missing TX tiger found safe; suspect's wife turned big cat over to authorities: police
Rombauer wins 146th Preakness Stakes
NYC Pride bans NYPD from participating in events including march
Mask-wearing update in NY, NJ and CT: What to know
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
Show More
Civilians pay the price during worst Israel-Hamas fighting since 2014
3 charged in subway slashing spree; police search for additional suspect
'Day of Unity' seeks to uplift Asian community, take stand against hate
Police searching for missing man with dementia who may be in NYC
'COVID-to-COVID' double lung transplant recipient speaks out
More TOP STORIES News