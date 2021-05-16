Police investigating after 5 people shot in the Bronx

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. on 1625 Webster Ave in the Claremont section.
One person was found shot at the location. Their condition is unknown.
Four other people who were shot walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital They are in stable condition.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
