Police investigating after 5 people shot in the Bronx

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after five people were shot in the Bronx.The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. on 1625 Webster Ave in the Claremont section.One person was found shot at the location. Their condition is unknown.Four other people who were shot walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital They are in stable condition.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.----------