Police investigating death at apartment in Scotch Plains

SCOTCH PLAINS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a death inside a home in New Jersey.
The Union County Homicide Task Force responded to the Forest Park Village apartments on Park Avenue in Scotch Plains Tuesday afternoon.
They received reports that a body had been found inside one of the apartments.
The Medical Examiner was seen removing a body from the building.
Investigators also combed through a white BMW in the area before putting it onto a tow truck.
The cause of death remains under investigation.
