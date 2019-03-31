Police investigating Brooklyn crash that killed woman

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fatal crash is under investigation after a car barreled through an intersection in Brooklyn, t-boning a driver and killing her.Surveillance shows a speeding Nissan driving through the intersection of Avenue J and East 56 Street in Flatlands on 4:30 p.m. Saturday.The car then drove through a red light and clipped the end of one car, while smashing the side of another.When police got to the scene, they discovered a 63-year-old woman in a Chevy sedan - the one that was t-boned. The woman had severe head trauma, and eventually died. She was identified as Patricia Lancaster.The driver of the Nissan, a 19-year-old, stayed at the scene and so far is not facing any charges.----------