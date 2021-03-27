Police investigating deadly stabbing in Washington Heights

One person was stabbed at the intersection of 181st Street and St. Nicholas Avenue just after 2 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was bleeding profusely and was immediately taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police are currently searching for a suspect.
Officers cordoned off the scene, speaking to street vendors and other possible witnesses.
"This is happening everywhere today, it's so sad. It's unfortunate these kids don't know where their head is going. It's happening too often today. It's a shame, it really is," said Frank Martinez, Jr.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.
