Police investigating fraudulent debit card use at numerous banks across area

BAY TERRACE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating the fraudulent use of debit cards to steal money from ATMs at various banks on Staten Island and in Woodbridge, New Jersey.The incidents have been reported at various Santander banks. There are numerous other incidents under investigation in parts of the area.According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the cards are loaded with $200, but the suspects are able to keep withdrawing money from the ATMs.Santander released a statement saying, "We are cooperating with law enforcement as they actively investigate this situation."The NYPD is working with FBI agents and other law enforcement, including in New Jersey. Police say they gave been congregating at ATM areas and firearms have been recovered.Earlier Tuesday, a police cruiser crashed into a tree on Justin Avenue and Amboy Road in Bay Terrace while responding to reports of the frauds.There is no evidence shots were fired.No victims have come forward.