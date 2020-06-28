Apple Pay scam: Scammers use app to rip off NYC bodegas

NEW YORK -- An elaborate scheme involving the Apple Pay app is impacting bodegas across New York City.

The United Bodegas of America released surveillance video of the scam artists in action.

It's believed they first upload stolen credit cards into their cell phones.

When the criminals flash their Apple Pay, it's not approved.

However, they then enter the card number manually that allows the transaction to go through.

One bodega owner says he was ripped off of more than $1,600.

