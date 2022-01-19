Police officer shot in leg during confrontation with armed suspect in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A police officer was injured during a confrontation with an armed suspect in the Bronx Tuesday night.

According to police, an officer encountered a man with a weapon around 9:30 p.m.

They say the officer was shot in the leg and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

According to police sources, both the suspect and officer were shot by the suspect's weapon.

They say the suspect has been taken into custody.



This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
