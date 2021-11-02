Suspect arrested after overnight bodega crime spree, shooting at police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11191519" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect arrested after a violent crime spree in the Bronx was captured on surveillance inside a bodega Tuesday.

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A suspect is in custody after a violent crime spree in the Bronx overnight, and when police spotted him, he opened fire on officers.Four bodegas were all held up at gunpoint, starting at 3:45 a.m. on 163rd Street in the Longwood section, but nothing was stolen.The second happened at 8:13 a.m. on Boston Post Road, also with no proceeds, while the third happened less than an hour later at 9:07 a.m. on 163rd Street.In that case, the robber took an unknown amount of money -- and this is when police got a description of the armed man.While police were canvassing, the suspect allegedly robbed another bodega at 10:07 a.m., firing one gunshot inside the business.Two officers, a male and female, engaged the suspect at Fox and 103rd Street.Police say the suspect took out his gun and fired a shot, prompting officers to return fire.One of the officers fired three shots, and as the suspect started to run away, the officer fired two more rounds."As they approached that individual he produced a firearm and fired one round at the officers," said commanding Officer Kenneth Lehr. "The officers, one of our two officers returned three shots at that individual. The individual then took off and during the course of his flight, he fired two additional rounds at our police officers."Police say the suspect tried to hide under a car, but officers were able to apprehend him a block and a half away on Simpson.A firearm was recovered at the scene.Amazingly, no one was hit by any of the bullets.The gunfire did shatter a bus stop that houses an advertisement for a law firm.Bodega Owners say this has become their new reality."We're really not surprised, this is happening every other day," said Radhames Rodriguez with United Bodegas of America. "And we are happy because we've seen the response by the police. And thank god nobody got hurt."The suspect is in custody, and charges are pending.The string of incidents and shootings are under investigation.