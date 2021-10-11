Police fire shots at 2 robbery suspects during attempted traffic stop in Flatiron District

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Police fire shots at 2 robbery suspects during traffic stop in Manhattan

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police opened fire on two robbery suspects in the Flatiron District of Manhattan

Shots were fired by police pulling over a BMW wanted in an ongoing robbery pattern.

The officers attempted to pull over the vehicle at around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

During the attempted stop, an officer fired shots. No one was struck.

The BMW was found on the sidewalk at West 28th Street and Fifth Avenue. It appears the vehicle knocked over a street sign.

Two suspects fled from the car. One was caught and treated for a minor cut to his head. Charges are pending. Another person is being sought.

A gun was found in the BMW.



Officers involved in the incident were taken to the hospital for tinnitus, or ringing in the ears.

The officers pulled over the vehicle for a motor vehicle violation. It was suspected of being part of an ongoing robbery pattern.

MORE NEWS: Emergency landing at LGA was 'misunderstanding,' passenger not charged
EMBED More News Videos

A plane traveling from Indianapolis to New York City made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport following a security incident involving a passenger.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flatironmanhattannew york citypolice involved shootingnypdrobberyshootingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after being attacked in NYC; Mugger charged with murder
New transit plan in the works to help commuters get to work on time
AccuWeather: Dry for Columbus Day Parade
McDonald's is offering free 'Thank You' meals to teachers
Watch: 2 men caught on camera shooting at vehicle in the Bronx
COVID News: Cases drop 44% since delta-driven peak in mid-September
Southwest cancels over 1,000 flights Sunday
Show More
New video of suspect wanted in shooting of two teens in Harlem
1 killed after helicopter crashes in Orange County
Exclusive: Woman speaks out after husband stabbed inside Apple Store
Emergency landing at LGA was 'misunderstanding,' passenger not charged
Fire rips through wellness center in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News