Police fire shots at 2 robbery suspects during attempted traffic stop in Flatiron District

Shots were fired by police pulling over a BMW wanted in an ongoing robbery pattern.
The officers attempted to pull over the vehicle at around 1:20 a.m. Monday.
During the attempted stop, an officer fired shots. No one was struck.
The BMW was found on the sidewalk at West 28th Street and Fifth Avenue. It appears the vehicle knocked over a street sign.
Two suspects fled from the car. One was caught and treated for a minor cut to his head. Charges are pending. Another person is being sought.
A gun was found in the BMW.
Officers involved in the incident were taken to the hospital for tinnitus, or ringing in the ears.
The officers pulled over the vehicle for a motor vehicle violation. It was suspected of being part of an ongoing robbery pattern.
