Armed man killed in police-involved shooting in Paterson: Officials

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one person was killed in a deadly shooting in Paterson Wednesday night.

According to police sources, it was a police-involved shooting that happened just before 9 p.m. on East Main Street.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh tells Eyewitness News at least one person was killed and that the person was armed.

Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and the Attorney General's office is investigating.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

