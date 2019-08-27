Police: Man fires shots on Long Island school grounds in dispute with landscapers over trees

ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) -- A man allegedly fired at least three shots into the ground on a Long Island high school football field in a dispute with landscapers over trees that had fallen across his property line, police said.

The disputes happened on Roosevelt High School grounds in Nassau County Tuesday morning but not inside the school.

No one was injured, and the man fled a short distance to a nearby home. He barricaded himself inside the home before surrendering without incident, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, is in custody. Charges are pending.

The school was placed on lockdown, and it has not yet been lifted. Classes are not yet in session, but teachers were preparing for the upcoming year, and it is possible some students were there as registration is underway.

