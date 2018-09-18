A 45-year-old Long Island man was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot an 11-year-old boy after losing to him in the video game "Fortnite."Police say the boy received harmful messages from Michael Aliperti via text and Xbox voice messages on Monday night.Aliperti reportedly told the boy he was going to shoot him at his home and his school.Officers are at the boy's school, RJO Middle School in Kings Park, on Tuesday as a precaution.Aliperti was arrested at his home around 1:40 a.m. He is charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and acting in a manner to injure a child.----------