Man vandalizes iconic Wall Street Charging Bull landmark with metal object, police say

By Eyewitness News
FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has been arrested after damaging the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull.

Police say just after noon on Saturday, 42-year-old Tevon Varlack attacked the iconic bull with a metal object, leaving several dents and a hole in one of its horns.

Eyewitnesses called 911. Police arrived quickly on the scene and took the man into custody.

Police have questioned Varlack, who is from Texas, but he has not been cooperative with police.

Varlak has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon, and disorderly conduct.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
financial districtnew york citymanhattanwall streetvandalism
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman sexually abused while sleeping inside NYC subway station
Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams in US Open final
AccuWeather: Partly sunny on Sunday
NYC beaches close, becoming law-breaking surfers' paradise
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
Man robs mom, 7-year-old daughter as they carry groceries in NYC
35 cats, 19 dogs rescued from Dorian up for adoption on LI
Show More
Syracuse welcomes Central Park 5 member to coveted campus
Optimum restores service to some customers following outages
19-year-old day care worker murdered 4-month-old: Police
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian's damage
Dirt bike rider killed in crash on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News