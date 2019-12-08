Police: Man whacks woman over head with umbrella on Queens subway platform

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a violent attack inside a subway station in Queens involving an umbrella.
A man approached a woman from behind at the Mott Avenue A Train stop in Far Rockaway. Suddenly, he whacked her over the head with a large umbrella.
The attacker then jumped into a northbound A train to get away.
Paramedics treated the victim at the scene for pain to her head and neck.
