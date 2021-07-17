Police release dashcam video in case of alleged misconduct on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10892270" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother is speaking out after she pulled her 5-year-old son out of the hands of a kidnapper who had snatched him from a sidewalk in Queens Thursday.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County police have released dashcam video in the case involving a woman who says she was manhandled by officers and is planning to sue the department.Authorities say Cindy O'Pharrow refused to get out of an ambulance which was carrying a 20-year-old gunshot victim in Dix Hills in June.O'Pharrow, whose husband is an NYPD detective, says she promised the victim's mother that she would stay with him as he was transported to the hospital.Police said Friday that the fire department does not transport anyone in the ambulance besides the victim and the department warned O'Pharrow not to get in.O'Pharrow said the officers forcibly pulled her out of the ambulance, causing injuries to her arm, and ridiculed her."It was urgent that this young person get to the hospital, she was told to get out, she's indicated that she's not going to get out," acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron said. "Further attempts to deescalate the situation will delay getting this person to the hospital, so officers chose instead to pick her up and put her on the ground."O'Pharrow's attorney said he couldn't comment on the dashcam video because he had not yet seen it.He said he has asked the police department for it and they have refused to give it to him.O'Pharrow runs a nonprofit dedicated to improving the relationships between children and police.----------