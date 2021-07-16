Video shows brazen attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old on Queens street

RICHMOND HILL, Queens -- Police are searching for two suspects who were caught on camera attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy on a street in Queens Thursday.

Video shows the boy walking with his mother around 8 p.m. on Hillside Avenue in Richmond Hill a man got out of a red vehicle, picked the boy up, and carried him into the car while the other suspect sat in the front passenger's seat.

The boy's 45-year-old mother saw it happening, reached through the car's open front window, and pulled her son away from the man and out of the car.

The suspects drove off southbound on Hillside Avenue and then westbound on Jamaica Avenue.

The child was not injured and police said there is no evidence the woman knows the suspect.

The vehicle is described as an older model maroon 4-door sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information to callthe NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

