NYPD battle ongoing violence, gang war in NYC as Cuomo, Adams meet to discuss violence

Another shooting in the Bronx as police battle gang wars

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another homicide happened Thursday morning in the Bronx at College Avenue and East 167th Street.

Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot in the head just after midnight.

Meanwhile, the cops are still trying to make arrests in an ongoing gang war that killed a 13-year-old boy.

They released these pictures of a black Honda Accord with three distinctive orange stripes on the hood.



Police say the gunman got out of that car, pulled out a gun, and killed 13-year-old Jaryan Elliott on Sunday.

It was one of at least three killings involving teenagers in retaliation between rival gangs.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams teamed up to talk about crime on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

Mayor Bill de Blasio wasn't invited as the two took veiled swipes at the current administration.

"There's just a sense that we have a city where any and everything goes," Adams said.

"There is a general sense of lawlessness in the city," Cuomo said. "And it comes at a very frightening period of time."

The de Blasio administration says they are trying to do something. The NYPD is adding more police officers to the streets this weekend.

