Mayoral Candidate Adams talks crime in DC with President Biden after violent NYC weekend

That includes the killing of 13-year-old Jaryan Elliott, who was a member of a gang, on Sunday.
The NYPD is now saying that the killing was retaliation for the previous gang murder of 19-year-old Tyquill Daugherty a few days before.
Then, later on Sunday, 16-year-old Ramon Gil-Medrano was also shot and killed, also in retaliation.
Medrano had been in and out of family court for prior arrests at the time of his murder.
Meanwhile, down in DC, President Biden hosted a gun violence meeting with big-city mayors and police chiefs.
Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams was there in his capacity as Brooklyn Borough President.
He wants a greater partnership between the city and federal officials to track down illegal guns.
"One thing I'm clear about is the prerequisite to prosperity is public safety and justice," Adams said. "And if we don't have them both together it doesn't matter how many police officers you put on the street."
President Biden wants cities to use COVID stimulus money to hire more police.
Mayor Bill de Blasio reacted to the proposed plans.
"The more aggressive they can be, the more they can beef up the efforts of the ATF, disrupt gun shipments into this city, every single step helps," Mayor de Blasio said. "I mean, look, there are too many guns here right now, but if they're not being replenished constantly, it would help us immensely."
Meanwhile, shootings are up 65% year to year in the Bronx.
Police are saying the court system is going too soft on these teen repeat criminals, sending them to family court instead of the adult system where the penalties are harsher.
Residents in the Bronx said they hope Adams can make a difference.
"He knows what it's like, he grew up in that environment," Angie Germosen said. "He knows what real change is...I have hope he could be the great next big mayor. And he's going to give, especially the Bronx, a lot of hope."
Adams, a former New York Police Department captain, is the prohibitive favorite in the general election against Curtis Sliwa, the Republican founder of the Guardian Angels. Democrats outnumber Republicans 7-to-1 in New York City.
Adams won a crowded primary after appealing to the political center and promising to strike the right balance between fighting crime and ending racial injustice in policing.
