13-year-old shot multiple times and killed in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- A 13-year-old was shot and killed while standing outside in the Bronx.The incident was reported Sunday around 3:15 p.m. outside Angels Café at 743 East 187th Street, which is near to the Bronx Zoo.Police say the victim was standing with another male when a suspect got out of a black vehicle and started shooting.The 13-year-old was shot several times in the torso. The male with him was not shot.The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said he is not believed to be an innocent bystander.Few other details were released.----------