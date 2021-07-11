13-year-old shot multiple times and killed in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- A 13-year-old was shot and killed while standing outside in the Bronx.

The incident was reported Sunday around 3:15 p.m. outside Angels Café at 743 East 187th Street, which is near to the Bronx Zoo.

Police say the victim was standing with another male when a suspect got out of a black vehicle and started shooting.



The 13-year-old was shot several times in the torso. The male with him was not shot.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he is not believed to be an innocent bystander.

Few other details were released.

ALSO READ | Missing New Jersey mother found dead in Tennessee, family says
EMBED More News Videos

The family of Yasemin Uyar says her body was found in Tennessee, days after she and her son went missing.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityfatal shootingchild killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sinkhole collapses under NYC street, 2 cars stuck
AccuWeather: Spotty storms ahead of Flash Flood Watch
9-year-old boy killed in early morning fire in Queens
Family: Missing New Jersey mother found dead in Tennessee
70-year-old woman randomly attacked, struck in head in NYC
Italy wins Euro 2020 final in shootout, beats England 3-2
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
Show More
Woman reunited with lost dog while looking to adopt new pet
NYPD searching for suspect in home break-in robbery, assault
Death toll rises to 90 in condo collapse as Israeli search team leaves
NBA Finals game 3: Bucks, down 2-0, look for life at home
Videos of flooded subway stations spark infrastructure concerns
More TOP STORIES News