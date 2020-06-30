SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A search is underway for two men who attacked a police officer in Brooklyn.
Investigators say the men jumped over the turnstile inside the 36th Street Subway Station in Sunset Park Monday.
When two officers approached them, police say one of the men hit an officer in the face with a scooter.
The two suspects then ran out of the station.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Police officer hit in face with scooter in Brooklyn subway attack
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News