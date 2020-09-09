Police officer involved in Jersey City shooting, officials report

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- Police officers opened fire on a suspect during an arrest in Jersey City.The shooting happened in the area of MLK Drive and Union Street on Tuesday evening.Officials say the officers were forced to open fire after seeing the suspect with a gun in his pocket.Three shots were fired, and the suspect was struck in the wrist. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.Police say they recovered a weapon at the scene.The officer was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.----------