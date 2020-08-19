EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New surveillance video shows an intense police confrontation in the East Village.
The man is seen threatening police officers with a knife inside a deli in June, all while pulling a dog on a leash.
SEE ALSO: Suspect shot after lunging at officers with knife
The suspect then threatened the clerk before running after an officer outside and attacking her.
Other officers arrived during the scuffle.
SEE ALSO: Man who allegedly opened fire on police officers arrested in NYC
The suspect was shot twice as he lunged at officers with the knife.
Peyman Bahadoran, 55, survived and is now facing multiple charges.
Four officers were also hurt.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man threatens police officer with knife inside deli while pulling his dog on leash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News