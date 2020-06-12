Man who allegedly opened fire on NYPD officers arrested in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD has arrested a man they say shot at officers while police were responding to a gang-related shooting in Queens.The suspect arrested overnight is identified as Jemele Hill.Investigators released surveillance video of the shootout at Beach Channel Drive and Dix Avenue in Far Rockaway, which happened Wednesday night.One shot fired by the suspect hit the rear passenger side door of the police car. The other shattered the window.One officer returned fire, but no one was struck.Two officers were treated, one for a cut, another for ringing in his ears.In the tweet, the police say it was the second time in a week a police cruiser was struck by bullets.----------