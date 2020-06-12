Man who allegedly opened fire on NYPD officers arrested in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD has arrested a man they say shot at officers while police were responding to a gang-related shooting in Queens.

The suspect arrested overnight is identified as Jemele Hill.

Investigators released surveillance video of the shootout at Beach Channel Drive and Dix Avenue in Far Rockaway, which happened Wednesday night.

One shot fired by the suspect hit the rear passenger side door of the police car. The other shattered the window.

One officer returned fire, but no one was struck.

Two officers were treated, one for a cut, another for ringing in his ears.

In the tweet, the police say it was the second time in a week a police cruiser was struck by bullets.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueensfar rockawaynypdpolice shooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Governor Cuomo signs police reform bills into law
Coronavirus Updates: NJ churches reopen; 5 NY regions enter Phase 3
NJ readies for Phase 2 reopening, churches open with restrictions
ABC casts first black 'Bachelor,' Matt James
UConn student accused of 2 murders due in CT court
What NYC schools could look like this fall
Man dies after 4 rescued from Hudson River
Show More
Video: Looters steal nearly $400,000 from NYC store
Video shows alleged 'unjustified' use of force in NJ
Playgrounds reopen in Nassau County this weekend
Videos show NYPD officers attacked during protests
Trump rally attendees cannot sue if they get COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News