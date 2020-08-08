NJ police shooting: Suspect shot after lunging at officers with knife, authorities say

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police shot at least one suspect in a confrontation Friday night in New Jersey.

According to officials, gunfire erupted on Hopkins Avenue in Jersey City shortly after 6 p.m.

Initially, authorities responded to a report of an intoxicated person fighting.

Officers encountered a male armed with a knife and said the individual disregarded repeated requests by police to put his weapon down.

They then deployed pepper spray, but police say the individual did not put down his weapon and instead lunged with the knife at officers.

The preliminary investigation revealed that one officer discharged his weapon striking the individual, who was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center for treatment.

Police say the individual has been charged with second degree aggravated assault, third degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and fourth degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

They say an officer was also injured, but it does not appear he was shot.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

