EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4869674" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tim Fleischer has an update on the NYPD officer's condition.

An NYPD officer is hospitalized after being shot in the stomach on Staten Island following a standoff with a suspect in Fort Wadsworth.Eyewitness News has learned this incident was captured on police body camera video, with the suspect apparently yelling "shoot me" as he came toward officers with a knife.The knife had a 10-inch long blade.Police say the man they shot and killed refused to put it down, even after they hit him with a Taser, so they shot him and killed him.This happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday on Bridge Court.Officers were responding to a report of disorderly conduct.Police say that the suspect was drunk.Police fired roughly 10 to 12 shots.They are still investigating if the suspect had a gun, but so far no firearm has been recovered.In that gunfire, a police officer was also hit and he is in the hospital in serious but stable condition.Police say a situation like this is one of the most dangerous calls they take."There are two calls that come over the radio that really, it makes police officers think about the job they are about to go to," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said. "One of them, is jobs involving emotionally disturbed persons, and the other is domestic violence calls."And this was both of those.Police have yet to release that body camera video, and we're still waiting to learn the identity of the man killed.----------