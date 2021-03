EMBED >More News Videos The incident happened at around 4 Saturday morning on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.

STONY POINT, New York (WABC) -- Two police officers rescued children from a burning home in Rockland County.Flames broke out early Saturday morning at a home on Rosetown Road in Stony Point.Other people in the home evacuated safely.No one was hurt.Officials think Friday night's winds caused down power lines, which may have caused the fire.----------