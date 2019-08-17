Plane crashes into a house in Dutchess County, police report

By Eyewitness News
LAGRANGEVILLE, New York (WABC) -- A plane crashed into a house in Dutchess County on Saturday afternoon, police report.

The crash happened at 229 South Smith Road in LaGrangeville, officials report.

The size of the plane is unknown.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lagrangedutchess countyplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in custody in connection to NYC rice cooker scare
MTA says may cut subway, bus service
Man killed on LI Indian reservation; Person wanted for questioning
3 injured at NJ wedding after DJ's CO2 tank explodes on dance floor
Man attacked during attempted robbery in Central Park
Residents angered over huge mountain of garbage on NYC corner
AccuWeather Forecast: Humid with some sun, showers
Show More
Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm
Nursing assistant charged in death of 85-year-old patient
Men accused of dressing up as cops, robbing Manhattan home
Uber driver reportedly dragged victim by car over fare dispute
Sister of officer who died by suicide says NYPD is 'broken'
More TOP STORIES News