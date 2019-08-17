Plane crashes into a house in Dutchess County, police report

LAGRANGEVILLE, New York (WABC) -- A plane crashed into a house in Dutchess County on Saturday afternoon, police report.
The crash happened at 229 South Smith Road in LaGrangeville, officials report.
The size of the plane is unknown.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
