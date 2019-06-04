Police: Possible body found buried in Brooklyn backyard

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating what may be a human body - found buried in a shallow backyard grave in Brooklyn.

A neighbor called police after spotting the grave in the backyard of an apartment in Bushwick.

A cadaver dog is being brought to the yard on Knickerbocker Avenue to investigate, and digging will begin on Tuesday.

Authorities will determine whether or not the remains are human.

Related topics:
bushwicknew york citybrooklynhuman remains foundbody found
