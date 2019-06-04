Police: Possible body found buried in Brooklyn backyard

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating what may be a human body - found buried in a shallow backyard grave in Brooklyn.
A neighbor called police after spotting the grave in the backyard of an apartment in Bushwick.
A cadaver dog is being brought to the yard on Knickerbocker Avenue to investigate, and digging will begin on Tuesday.
Authorities will determine whether or not the remains are human.
