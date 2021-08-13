Politics

Bill that would allow police to sue protesters in Nassau County vetoed

EMBED <>More Videos

Bill that would allow police to sue protesters vetoed

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is defending her veto of a bill that would allow police and other first responders to sue protesters and collect financial damages.

On Tuesday, Curran vetoed a bill to permit the county to sue on behalf of individuals who say they have been harassed, menaced or injured stemming from their status as a first responder.

On Thursday she said she fully supports the first responders but called the bill "flawed."

"The concern is that it could open up the county to a barrage of lawsuits and at the end of the day I have to make the decision in the best interests of our county," Curran said.



Republicans in the Nassau Legislature are considering how to override her veto.

Curran says she respects the democratic process and will address that if it happens.

Civil Rights activists argue the bill is payback for last year's demonstrations against police brutality, and would violate free speech.

ALSO READ | Census: NYC population surges to 8.8 million with almost all growth in cities
EMBED More News Videos

Almost all of the nation's population growth was in its cities, according to new 2020 Census data released on Thursday.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnassau countyprotestlaura curranpolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
6 people hospitalized after lightning strike in Bronx
'Key to NYC': 20 more businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination
Britney Spears' father agrees to step down as her conservator
Lightning strike triggers kitchen explosion inside New Jersey home
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat continues
Resources for coping with another heat wave
'Miracle' baby survives rare condition and celebrates 1st birthday
Show More
IHOP is adding booze to the menu at some locations
Who will Hochul pick for lt. gov, growing threat in Afghanistan
Mom, daughter among 3 slashed during fight at BJ's
Supreme Court blocks part of NY eviction moratorium
Nassau County marks 20th confirmed shark sighting of the year
More TOP STORIES News