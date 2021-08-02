Society

Nassau County voting on controversial legislation would allow police officers to sue protesters

By Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A long debate continued at the Nassau County legislature on Monday. They are considering controversial legislation that would allow police officers to sue protesters and collect financial damages.

'Newsday' reports the proposal would make police officers and other first responders a protected class under the county's human rights law.



More than 40 people have spoken so far on Monday -- both for and against the bill.

The law currently bars discrimination based on race, religion, gender, and sexual orientation, but no professions are protected under the law.

Civil Rights activists argue that the bill is payback for demonstrations after the police killing of George Floyd last year in Minneapolis.

