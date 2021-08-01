10 people shot in front of North Corona, Queens laundromat

By Eyewitness News
10 people shot in front of Queens laundromat

NORTH CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- An extensive crime scene remained in Queens Sunday morning at the site where 10 people were shot hours earlier on Saturday night. Police shut down five blocks of 37th Avenue while they investigated.

It was just before 11 p.m. Saturday when one or more shooters pulled up to a laundromat on mopeds at the corner of 98th Street and 37th Ave and started shouting at a group standing out front.

Multiple rounds were fired, hitting 10 people including eight men and two women.

They were all taken to nearby hospitals where they are expected to survive.

Police have not yet said who they are looking for or how many gunmen they are looking for.



It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

