10 people shot in front of North Corona, Queens laundromat

It was just before 11 p.m. Saturday when one or more shooters pulled up to a laundromat on mopeds at the corner of 98th Street and 37th Ave and started shouting at a group standing out front.
Multiple rounds were fired, hitting 10 people including eight men and two women.
They were all taken to nearby hospitals where they are expected to survive.
Police have not yet said who they are looking for or how many gunmen they are looking for.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
ALSO READ | NYPD officer wounded during struggle with suspect in the Bronx
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip