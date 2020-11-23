Police responding to multiple people shot in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
STUYVESANT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least three to five people have been shot in Brooklyn, police say.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday on Albany Ave. in Stuyvesant Heights.

Police are still gathering information at the scene.

There is no word on the conditions of the victims.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stuyvesant heightsnew york citybrooklynshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police break up private swingers party in Queens with 80 people
Hundreds of bodies remain in Brooklyn COVID morgue
Taylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording music
See the full list of AMAs winners, nominees
Cuomo: Massive Orthodox wedding in Brooklyn 'disrespectful'
Pat Quinn, co-founder of Ice Bucket Challenge, dies at 37
COVID NYC: Staten Island headed for red zone, Cuomo says
Show More
Cuomo: State makes school decisions once positivity rate is over 3%
Recent spike in subway crime forces Guardian Angels to take action
People are finding long lines to get a COVID test
Christie calls Trump's legal team a 'national embarrassment'
Cuomo expects holiday COVID spike over next 37 days
More TOP STORIES News