Police searching for attacker in fatal Midtown stabbing

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the attacker who stabbed and killed a man in Manhattan.

The attack happened just after 9 p.m. on 38th Street and 8th Avenue in Midtown.

The victim is believed to be in his early 40s.

There is no word on what led to the attack.

Police say the suspect fled northbound on 8th Ave. ----------
